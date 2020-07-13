/
apartments with pool
102 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with pool
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 Unit Available
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
930 sqft
460 Southeast 16th Terrace Apt #204, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
1439 SE 24th Ct
1439 Southeast 24th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2-story, 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Shoma Keys Cove community in Homestead. Beautiful swimming pool by lake, Located near US1, FL Turnpike, Homestead outlet mall and high school. All kitchen and laundry appliances included. 12-month lease. Pets ok
1 Unit Available
2221 SE 24th Pl
2221 Southeast 24th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet, gated community in Keys Gate development.
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
3798 SE 3rd St
3798 SE 3rd Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Chateau 3 bed / 2.5 townhouse. Big patio, tile in first floor, carpet on the second, stainless steel appliances, beautiful club house, close to florida turnpike exit 2.
1 Unit Available
Oasis
529 SE 32nd Ter
529 SE 32nd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home is located in the martinique subdivision within the isles at oasis community. It's a brand new luxury villa and has all the upgrades. Stainless appliances,pantry, washer dryer, extra storage and a fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
1260 SE 29th St
1260 Southeast 29th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Venetian Garden South.
1 Unit Available
1261 SE 27th St
1261 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
Opportunity to lease at the desirable Venetia Gardens complex. This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom has been recently upgraded will all new appliances. Complex features luxurious pool/clubhouse and 24 hour security gate.
1 Unit Available
Oasis
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.
1 Unit Available
Oasis
648 SE 32nd Ave
648 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1432 sqft
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.
1 Unit Available
2478 SE 13th Ct
2478 Southeast 13th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Spacious 3 bdroom, 2 1/2 bath executive Townhouse at Palm Breeze. One car garage and drive way for 2 vehicles. Rent includes access to community pools and clubhouses and green areas.
1 Unit Available
2650 SE 16 Te #105 Homestead
2650 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
GREAT 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LARGE AND SPACIOUS CONDO AT KEYS COVE, FRIDGE, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND KITCHEN CABINETS DISHWASHER AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NICE BACKYARD LOTS OF AMENITIES RECREATION CENTER, POOL ETC.
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
2826 SE 16th Pl
2826 Southeast 16th Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit available in Keys Cove! This second floor unit will not disappoint, and features a spacious layout with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Tile floors throughout. Gated community with 24/7 security and community pool.
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.
1 Unit Available
2427 SE 3rd St
2427 SE 3rd St, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2-story estate home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2-car garage.Wi-Fi Certified home.Enter through covered entryway and tiled foyer to airy living room with nine-foot ceilings.Open concept area.
1 Unit Available
1474 SE 23rd Ter
1474 Southeast 23rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new 3 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Baths Townhouse with one car garage. Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent includes association fees, use of association amenities like clubhouse, gym, pool and community parks. Gated community.
