/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1581 NE 8th St
1581 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1/1 APARTMENT FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS GATED. ASSIGNED PARKING AND QUIET PLACE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
436 SW 8th Ave #2.
436 Southwest 8th Avenue, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
GREAT PROPERTY 1 BED 1 BAD, HOMESTEAD, APPROVAL IN TWO DAYS, READY TO MOVE IN, EXCELLENT TWO STORIES MULTI-FAMILY BUILDING. 12 UNITS.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
42 SE 1st Rd
42 Southeast 1st Road, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
Great location One bedroom One bath second floor apartment in Downtown Homestead near transportation, shopping, Miami Dade college. Water included with rent.
Results within 1 mile of Homestead
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)
Results within 5 miles of Homestead
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Homestead
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Palmetto Bay
45 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
818 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Palmetto Bay
155 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
2 Units Available
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8660 SW 212th St
8660 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Updated 1/1 condo in desired area of Cutler Bay. Luminous, clean and very spacious unit located on first floor. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious walk in closet. Washer and dryer. Accordion shutters. Easy to show!! Don't miss this great unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8260 SW 210th St
8260 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful and freshly upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath, gated, condo unit, located in a quite and most desirable area in Cutler Bay. This cozy condo has upgraded bathroom and kitchen with state of the art SS appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16885 SW 192nd St
16885 Southwest 192nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful private guest house on amazing open property! Guest house is designed as a studio space, and is completely fenced in with private yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
18731 SW 122nd Ct
18731 Southwest 122nd Court, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom efficiency. A must see.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 SW 119th Pl
19525 Southwest 119th Place, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio home with 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom, ready to move in! Its located near the turnpike and southwest Mall.
Similar Pages
Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHomestead 3 BedroomsHomestead Apartments under $1,100Homestead Apartments with Balcony
Homestead Apartments with GarageHomestead Apartments with GymHomestead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHomestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with PoolHomestead Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL