2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:52 AM
54 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 28th Ct
1270 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SECTION 8 FRIENDLY! Completely remodeled, first floor unit in the highly desired and gated community of Venetia Gardens. The home features 2 bedrooms with walk-in-closets and 2 full baths. Additional private storage room right outside the front door.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1261 SE 27th St
1261 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
815 sqft
Remarkable 2bed/2bath 2nd story unit with serene lake views from your master bedroom, New laminate floors and tile throughout. Venetia Gardens Gated community offers 24hr security, Community pool, 1 Assigned parking space and ample guess parking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1420 NE 33rd Ave
1420 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 beds & 2.5 baths Townhouse for Rent in Villas at Carmel. One of the most desirable communities in Homestead. Easy access to Turnpike and close to everything. Property is excellent condition, with tons of space and storage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
925 NE 34th Ave
925 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
920 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms Condo FOR RENT IN HOMESTEAD located at Malibu Bay, Monterrey. Located on the First Floor. Lake View, Brand New Tile Floors, new A/C and appliances. Hurry up will not last!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3365 NE 14th Dr
3365 Northeast 14th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Townhouse in amazing area of Homestead, patio, washer and dryer bedroom upstairs etc.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE 12th Pl
2600 Southeast 12th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo in gated community of Venetia Gardens 1 over looking the lake. Community has 24 security and community pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1663 SE 27th Dr
1663 Southeast 27th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
914 sqft
Spacious 2/2 in Keys Cove. Quiet, safe and gated community. Tile floors throughout and carpet in the guest bedroom. Very spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Separate dining and living areas. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 26th St
1270 SE 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
Nice and spacious 2 beds & 2 baths LAKEFRONT CONDO located in a quiet community, with washer & dryer inside, and community pool close by.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2241 NE 42nd Ave
2241 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 located in Marbella Cove. Expansive bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, washer and dryer in the unit. Available after June 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1260 SE 27th St
1260 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1260 SE 27th St in Homestead. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
3415 NE 9th Dr
3415 Northeast 9th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS AND LUMINOUS 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM 1ST FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT AT MALIBU BAY. WELL KEPT. QUIET. GREAT LAKE VIEWS. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. NEW CARPET. W/D INSIDE UNIT. EASY TO SHOW!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1250 SE 26th St
1250 SE 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
815 sqft
MUST SEE this excellent first floor unit with a Recently renovated kitchen were you can wake up to a cup of coffee and look out to a lake view. Private storage, just in front of unit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1568 SE 26 ST
1568 Southeast 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice and spacious 2 Beds / 2 Baths in the Gated Community of Keys Cove with roaming security, Clubhouse, pools, and beautiful lakes.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14820 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14820 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Beautiful apartment on the first floor with a gorgeous lake view from both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
35250 SW 177th Ct
35250 Southwest 177th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms recently renovated home. Large living room, new kitchen cabinets and Corian like counter tops. Large corner lot with utility shed. The FL Keys is only minutes away.
