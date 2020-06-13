/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM
156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2870 Dunwoodie Place
2870 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2190 SE 2nd St
2190 Southeast 2nd Street, Homestead, FL
Beautiful modern 6 bedroom and 4 bath single family home in the gated community of Ventanas del Sol! Very spacious for a great family. Nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2307 NE 42 CIR
2307 Northeast 42nd Circle, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
2307 Marbella Cove - 3 Bed 3 bath available July 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362088)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1677 SE 27th Ct 107
1677 Southeast 27th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This property has tile flooring throughout the entire house including bedrooms. All bedrooms have new tiles.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 42 Ave 940
940 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF WATERSTONE. Property features tiled through out the first floor and wood on the stairs and second floor. Great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping center.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2650 SE 16 Te #105 Homestead
2650 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
GREAT 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LARGE AND SPACIOUS CONDO AT KEYS COVE, FRIDGE, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND KITCHEN CABINETS DISHWASHER AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NICE BACKYARD LOTS OF AMENITIES RECREATION CENTER, POOL ETC.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2910 Dunwoodie Pl
2910 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home in a gated, quiet community in Keys Gate development.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
980 NE 33 TE
980 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great opportunity to enjoy living in this spacious bright condo, unit is under renovation, new floor, new AC, new toilets, freshly painted.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2436 SE 14th Ave
2436 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3/3 TOWNHOUSE THAT LOOKS LIKE BRAND NEW. NEW TWO-DOORS REFRIGERATOR, NEW E-RANGE. NEW SECOND FLOOR AND STAIRS. CLEAN AND ALL EQUIPMENTS IN WORKING CONDITIONS.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.
