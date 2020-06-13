45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan
You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.
Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more
Finding an apartment in Homestead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.