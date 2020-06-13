Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2870 Dunwoodie Place
2870 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1980 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue
1010 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1760 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 28th Ct
1270 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SECTION 8 FRIENDLY! Completely remodeled, first floor unit in the highly desired and gated community of Venetia Gardens. The home features 2 bedrooms with walk-in-closets and 2 full baths. Additional private storage room right outside the front door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
640 SW 11th Ave
640 Southwest K Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great, Solid home completely remodeled.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2237 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 1

Last updated March 15 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Southeast 23rd Avenue
1944 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1938 sqft
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
19220 Southwest 319th Street
19220 Southwest 319th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1238 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Homestead, FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
13916 Southwest 278th Lane
13916 Southwest 278th Lane, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
10810 SW 240th Ln
10810 Southwest 240th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY NICE TOWNHOUSE,SPACIOUS,3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 2/1 BATHS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,NICE PATIO ALL FENCED,CERAMIC 1 ST FLOOR AND CARPET 2 ND FLOOR,PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE,CLOSE TO TURNPIKE,EASY TO SHOW PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT!! TENANT

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
27040 SW 119th Ct
27040 Southwest 119th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Spacious home ready for move in. The modern kitchen offers full appliances, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops with plenty of storage space. The living room is spacious and great for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
City Guide for Homestead, FL

I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan

You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.

Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Homestead, FL

Finding an apartment in Homestead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

