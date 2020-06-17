All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:41 PM

800 North 64th Avenue

800 North 64th Avenue · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 North 64th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 North 64th Avenue have any available units?
800 North 64th Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 800 North 64th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 North 64th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North 64th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 North 64th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue offer parking?
No, 800 North 64th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 North 64th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 800 North 64th Avenue has a pool.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 North 64th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 North 64th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 North 64th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 North 64th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
