Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern private 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished single family home in Hollywood. Home is renovated with stainless steal appliances and a lovely furnished design. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Centrally located near hospitals, major highways, The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and just 10 minutes from Hollywood Beach. This property is only available for short term (30 days minimum) or up to six months only. Perfect for a traveling nurse