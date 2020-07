Amenities

garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location for a 4 bed 2 bath single-family home with a garage plus plenty of extra parking space, new central AC, tile floor. Please send the rental application, current landlord referral letter, background, criminal, proof of income, pay stubs, bank statements, credit, ID for everyone over 18 years old. First, last, and security required to move in.