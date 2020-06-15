6051 N Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill lobby

Impeccably Maintained & Furnished CORNER Unit in Best Renaissance Bldg with featuring Ocean Views. Semi-private elevator opens to its own lobby Foyer complete with double door entry into a beautifully Decorated & Updated 2Bd + Den (currently set up as 3rd/Guest Rm) & 2.5 Bath Residence featuring Marble Floors, walls of windows accented with Custom Designer Curtains & black out Electric Shades, large Wrap-around Balcony, nicely appointed Master Suite offering separate shower & jacuzzi tub, double sinks & elegant Marble tops, Laundry Room with utility sink, Wine Cooler & many more fine details. Exclusive luxury oceanfront building featuring excellent resident services & amenities. ABSENTEE OWNER ALLOWS FOR EASILY SCHEDULED IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPON CONDO APPROVAL.