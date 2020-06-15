All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:06 AM

6051 N Ocean Dr

6051 North Ocean Drive · (305) 926-5526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6051 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Impeccably Maintained & Furnished CORNER Unit in Best Renaissance Bldg with featuring Ocean Views. Semi-private elevator opens to its own lobby Foyer complete with double door entry into a beautifully Decorated & Updated 2Bd + Den (currently set up as 3rd/Guest Rm) & 2.5 Bath Residence featuring Marble Floors, walls of windows accented with Custom Designer Curtains & black out Electric Shades, large Wrap-around Balcony, nicely appointed Master Suite offering separate shower & jacuzzi tub, double sinks & elegant Marble tops, Laundry Room with utility sink, Wine Cooler & many more fine details. Exclusive luxury oceanfront building featuring excellent resident services & amenities. ABSENTEE OWNER ALLOWS FOR EASILY SCHEDULED IN-PERSON SHOWINGS. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPON CONDO APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 N Ocean Dr have any available units?
6051 N Ocean Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 N Ocean Dr have?
Some of 6051 N Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 N Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6051 N Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 N Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6051 N Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 6051 N Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 6051 N Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6051 N Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6051 N Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 N Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6051 N Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 6051 N Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 6051 N Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 N Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 N Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
