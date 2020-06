Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations. The living room and dining room both have plenty of access to natural light. The kitchen has plenty of pantry space, as well as a huge pantry closet. The house also has an electronic garage opener so you can open it with the push of a button!