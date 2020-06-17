5614 Taylor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Taylor Street, Hollywood, FL 33021 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated cozy, compact 2/2 duplex rear unit, very private. New & newer appliances, tiled, clean and cheerful. large yard. Convenient mid Hollywood neighborhood near xpressways, shopping, dining, all conveniences. This home has attracted long term tenants enjoying the quiet, private, peaceful atmosphere. 2 months security and 1st months rent. Tenant screening including credit, rental history and criminal search, full application with references, contact info,2 months bank statements 2 months paystubs, must be submitted with offer. Fast approval with complete package. Great landlords. Small(under 30#) trained Pet ok. Non refundable deposit $300. Fence separates back from front unit. SHARED patio & back yard. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3560696 ]