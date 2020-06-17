All apartments in Hollywood
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5614 Taylor Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
441 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Taylor Street, Hollywood, FL 33021 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Renovated cozy, compact 2/2 duplex rear unit, very private. New & newer appliances, tiled, clean and cheerful. large yard. Convenient mid Hollywood neighborhood near xpressways, shopping, dining, all conveniences. This home has attracted long term tenants enjoying the quiet, private, peaceful atmosphere. 2 months security and 1st months rent. Tenant screening including credit, rental history and criminal search, full application with references, contact info,2 months bank statements 2 months paystubs, must be submitted with offer. Fast approval with complete package. Great landlords. Small(under 30#) trained Pet ok. Non refundable deposit $300. Fence separates back from front unit. SHARED patio & back yard. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3560696 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Taylor Street have any available units?
5614 Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 5614 Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Taylor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 5614 Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
