4400 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers. Tenant only pays electric, phone and internet. Basic cable, all other utilities and pest control included. Full laundry room on each floor. Walking distance to Championship Academy and Orangebrook Elementary schools. Well-managed building with heated pool. Other amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trails and lakes. No pets. See Show Assist. This apartment can ONLY be rented for one year. Non-renewable. NO PETS