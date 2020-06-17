All apartments in Hollywood
4400 Hillcrest Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:04 PM

4400 Hillcrest Dr

4400 Hillcrest Drive · (954) 415-5323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers. Tenant only pays electric, phone and internet. Basic cable, all other utilities and pest control included. Full laundry room on each floor. Walking distance to Championship Academy and Orangebrook Elementary schools. Well-managed building with heated pool. Other amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trails and lakes. No pets. See Show Assist. This apartment can ONLY be rented for one year. Non-renewable. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
4400 Hillcrest Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 4400 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Hillcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 4400 Hillcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Hillcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4400 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
