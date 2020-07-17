All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 3725 South Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
3725 South Ocean Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

3725 South Ocean Drive

3725 South Ocean Drive · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
valet service
3725 South Ocean Drive Apt #SEA AIR TOWERS C, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Gorgeous one bedroom BEACH CONDO. Marble floors throughout, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, updated bathrooms and fixtures, comes with a FANTASTIC comfortable murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. Greatly managed full-service building features 24-hour security, valet parking, heated pool, gym, game room, billiards, air hockey and ping-pong. Conveniently located close to airports, fine dining, shopping 10 minute drive to Aventura Mall and Bal Harbor Shops. Unit comes with extra storage. Amazing beach condo, owner occupied until March 31st. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com :) [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560708 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
3725 South Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3725 South Ocean Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3725 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 South Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3725 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3725 South Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 3725 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3725 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 3725 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3725 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3725 South Ocean Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd
Hollywood, FL 33024
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood Apartments with Parking
Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Coral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 Corridor
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity