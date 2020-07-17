Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool pool table valet service

3725 South Ocean Drive Apt #SEA AIR TOWERS C, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Gorgeous one bedroom BEACH CONDO. Marble floors throughout, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, updated bathrooms and fixtures, comes with a FANTASTIC comfortable murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. Greatly managed full-service building features 24-hour security, valet parking, heated pool, gym, game room, billiards, air hockey and ping-pong. Conveniently located close to airports, fine dining, shopping 10 minute drive to Aventura Mall and Bal Harbor Shops. Unit comes with extra storage. Amazing beach condo, owner occupied until March 31st. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com :) [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560708 ]