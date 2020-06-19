All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

3725 S Ocean Dr

3725 South Ocean Drive · (954) 604-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
valet service
Beautiful, spacious, bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit offers direct ocean views. Open floor plan. Large gallery style updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. White tile floors throughout. Spacious living room with access to balcony that overlooks the ocean and pool area. Sea Air Towers offer great amenities including direct beach access, 24 hour front desk security, valet parking, large heated pool, fitness center, game room and more. Great location next to Diplomat hotel, within minutes to the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, Aventura Mall, Hollywood downtown, airport, restaurants and grocery stores. Rental period minimum 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
3725 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3725 S Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3725 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3725 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 3725 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3725 S Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 3725 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3725 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3725 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3725 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
