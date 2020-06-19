3725 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit offers direct ocean views. Open floor plan. Large gallery style updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. White tile floors throughout. Spacious living room with access to balcony that overlooks the ocean and pool area. Sea Air Towers offer great amenities including direct beach access, 24 hour front desk security, valet parking, large heated pool, fitness center, game room and more. Great location next to Diplomat hotel, within minutes to the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, Aventura Mall, Hollywood downtown, airport, restaurants and grocery stores. Rental period minimum 30 days.