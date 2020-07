3643 Estate Oak Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME TO HOLLYWOOD'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY! HOLLYWOOD OAKS REMAINS A LUXURY PRIVATE BOUTIQUE GATED COMMUNITY JUST WEST OF I-95 AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ENJOY THE ADDED SECURITY OF A 24 HOUR GATED COMMUNITY, RESORT STYLE AMENITIES AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO HOUSE OF WORSHIP. THE 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM, SINGLE STORY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED INCLUDING A NEW ROOF (2019), NEW AC, BUILT OUT OFFICE SPACE, WELL APPOINTED KITCHEN, INCLUDING NEW SUBZERO APPLIANCES, WINE CHILLER, ETC. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE A PRIVATE OUTDOOR JACUZZI, WITH A CABANA BATH OVERLOOKING A TROPICAL PRIVATE OASIS.