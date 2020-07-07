All apartments in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL
335 Georgia Street - 8
335 Georgia St · (954) 251-1428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Georgia St, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Full background check and credit score of 680+ required.
The apartment is located 120 feet from the beach.
Located in a safe and quiet area south of the "Broad-Walk"; a 6 miles walk along the beach with a cycle track, 50+ restaurants, 30+ commercial stores, 3 parks, and free live music every week, where you can go to eat, walk, jog, ride a bike , have a beer a cocktail or an ice cream and above all rest and enjoy with your partner or with friends!
Building and all units were completely renovated in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have any available units?
335 Georgia Street - 8 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have?
Some of 335 Georgia Street - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Georgia Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
335 Georgia Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Georgia Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 offer parking?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Georgia Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Georgia Street - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
