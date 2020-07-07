335 Georgia Street - 8

Amenities
Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Full background check and credit score of 680+ required.
The apartment is located 120 feet from the beach.
Located in a safe and quiet area south of the "Broad-Walk"; a 6 miles walk along the beach with a cycle track, 50+ restaurants, 30+ commercial stores, 3 parks, and free live music every week, where you can go to eat, walk, jog, ride a bike , have a beer a cocktail or an ice cream and above all rest and enjoy with your partner or with friends!
Building and all units were completely renovated in 2015.