335 Georgia Street - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Water, sewer & trash included in rent. Full background check and credit score of 680+ required.

The apartment is located 120 feet from the beach.

Located in a safe and quiet area south of the "Broad-Walk"; a 6 miles walk along the beach with a cycle track, 50+ restaurants, 30+ commercial stores, 3 parks, and free live music every week, where you can go to eat, walk, jog, ride a bike , have a beer a cocktail or an ice cream and above all rest and enjoy with your partner or with friends!

Building and all units were completely renovated in 2015.