Hollywood, FL
326 Walnut Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:15 PM

326 Walnut Street

326 Walnut Street · (305) 525-8947
Location

326 Walnut Street, Hollywood, FL 33019
North Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
A spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom house, which also has 2 pull out sleeper sofas for when guests wish to spend some quality time with you at the beach house. This home boasts, beachfront living where you can enjoy the enclosed terrace with sofa, a bar stool table which seats 6 and a barbecue. Washer/dryer. 2 parking spaces in front of the house. A full sized washer & dryer which is inside this beach home. This property boasts plenty of sunlight from all of the open spaces with impact windows. which allows this property to be bright and light. Pets are welcome especially ones that will enjoy swimming in the ocean which is only steps away from your front door. Plenty of parking for 3 vehicles directly in front of your home. Organic air foam mattresses for comfortable sleeping in queen sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Walnut Street have any available units?
326 Walnut Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Walnut Street have?
Some of 326 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 326 Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 326 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 326 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 326 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
