All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 3240 N 47th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
3240 N 47th Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3240 N 47th Ave

3240 North 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3240 North 47th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33021
Emerald Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very large 4/3 on an over-sized corner lot, located in the highly sought after central Hollywood neighborhood of Emerald Hills. Home has been tastefully updated with a new kitchen featuring a massive island with microwave drawer, open living area ideal for serving & entertaining guests, formal rooms adorned with newly polished marble floors. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled with all new vanities, tile and toilets. Enjoy the massive walk in shower in the master bathroom with floor to ceiling luxurious porcelain tile. Sunbathe on the large pool deck & take then a break under your covered patio ideal for outdoor furniture & dining set. This home is perfect for family living. Walking distance to houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 N 47th Ave have any available units?
3240 N 47th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 N 47th Ave have?
Some of 3240 N 47th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 N 47th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3240 N 47th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 N 47th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3240 N 47th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 3240 N 47th Ave offer parking?
No, 3240 N 47th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3240 N 47th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 N 47th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 N 47th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3240 N 47th Ave has a pool.
Does 3240 N 47th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3240 N 47th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 N 47th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 N 47th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale