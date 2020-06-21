3240 N 47th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very large 4/3 on an over-sized corner lot, located in the highly sought after central Hollywood neighborhood of Emerald Hills. Home has been tastefully updated with a new kitchen featuring a massive island with microwave drawer, open living area ideal for serving & entertaining guests, formal rooms adorned with newly polished marble floors. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled with all new vanities, tile and toilets. Enjoy the massive walk in shower in the master bathroom with floor to ceiling luxurious porcelain tile. Sunbathe on the large pool deck & take then a break under your covered patio ideal for outdoor furniture & dining set. This home is perfect for family living. Walking distance to houses of worship.