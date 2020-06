Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED IN QUIET AND CONVENIENT HOLLYWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD! NICE, SMALLER COMPLEX WITH WELL MAINTAINED POOL AREA AND GROUNDS! CORNER UNIT WITH HUGE OPEN WOOD DECK IN BACK WITH GRILL/FIRE PIT AREA. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST LEVEL, WOOD LAMINATE ON SECOND FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER & DRYER INSIDE. THE WHOLE COMPLEX WAS RECENTLY TENTED FOR TERMITE, SO NO BUGS HERE! NO AGE RESTRICTIONS! CALL NOW OR IT WILL BE GONE!