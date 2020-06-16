2301 S Ocean Dr

Amenities
4-6 Month Rental. Enjoy resort style luxury in this beachfront ocean view condo. 2 bed, 2 bath unit with breathtaking views from the 24th floor. Feel secure with newly installed hurricane proof windows and doors. Endless amenities including a pristine beach, 2 heated pools, restaurant, billiard room, business room, clubhouse, exercise room, shuffleboard, spa, library, 24/7 security, lobby and concierge service that delivers directly to your door. Building exterior and all common areas are being remodeled.