Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

2301 S Ocean Dr

2301 South Ocean Drive · (305) 710-9564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
lobby
4-6 Month Rental. Enjoy resort style luxury in this beachfront ocean view condo. 2 bed, 2 bath unit with breathtaking views from the 24th floor. Feel secure with newly installed hurricane proof windows and doors. Endless amenities including a pristine beach, 2 heated pools, restaurant, billiard room, business room, clubhouse, exercise room, shuffleboard, spa, library, 24/7 security, lobby and concierge service that delivers directly to your door. Building exterior and all common areas are being remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
2301 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 2301 S Ocean Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2301 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2301 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 2301 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2301 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2301 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 2301 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
