2201 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage garage valet service yoga

Pictures yourself sipping coffee from the warmth of your cozy bed, while enjoying a spectacular Sunrise or sip a cocktail from the lounge on your balcony, contemplating the magnificent of a spectacular blend of red and purple shaded sky during a Sunset.......Got it?This apartment comes with a supply of Meditation or Yoga Moments! Cozy 2/2.Large master bedroom + den/office/bedroom with sofa bed and private bath (NO CLOSET), overlooking the beautiful and sandy beach of Hollywood, full of amenities, including Beach Chair Valet, Yoga classes, Gym, Laundry, Office/Conference Room, Bike Storage and much more.Exquisitely furnished with a touch of 1970's reminiscence in the modern look of built in cabinets