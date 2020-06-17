All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:17 AM

2201 S Ocean Dr

2201 South Ocean Drive · (305) 778-8947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
valet service
yoga
Pictures yourself sipping coffee from the warmth of your cozy bed, while enjoying a spectacular Sunrise or sip a cocktail from the lounge on your balcony, contemplating the magnificent of a spectacular blend of red and purple shaded sky during a Sunset.......Got it?This apartment comes with a supply of Meditation or Yoga Moments! Cozy 2/2.Large master bedroom + den/office/bedroom with sofa bed and private bath (NO CLOSET), overlooking the beautiful and sandy beach of Hollywood, full of amenities, including Beach Chair Valet, Yoga classes, Gym, Laundry, Office/Conference Room, Bike Storage and much more.Exquisitely furnished with a touch of 1970's reminiscence in the modern look of built in cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
2201 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 2201 S Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2201 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2201 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2201 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2201 S Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 2201 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2201 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 2201 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 2201 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
