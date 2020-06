Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149



Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes. This is the only building of apartments on the street which gives it a feel of a single family home. Rarely are units available here.....1/1 plus a den area and nicely remodeled bathroom with tub. All hardwood floors, large crown moldings and freshly painted. Laundry room on site.



Walking distance to downtown and beaches..... See this unit and the upscale neighborhood and you want to move in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59149

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841460)