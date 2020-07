Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

BACK FOR RENT. LARGE HOUSE WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. THERE ARE TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS WITHOUT CLOSETS, 1 ROOM CAN BE USED FOR A GUEST BEDROOM AND 1 AS AN OFFICE. LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND LARGE DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM COMBINATION .LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A WASHER AND DRYER. WALL UNITS A/C IN EVERY ROOM.HURRICANE IMPACT GLASS ON ALL WINDOWS. NO PETS.