Hollywood, FL
1901 Pierce St
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:43 PM

1901 Pierce St

1901 Pierce Street · (954) 922-8800
Location

1901 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Make this white new painted, white tiles Place your New annual Home (with renewal option) overlooking all the Treetops. Steps away from Hollywood old Downtown (Restaurants, Nightlife) Only less than 2 miles away from Hollywood Beach, 15 min. to Fort Lauderdale Airport, Near Bus connection! You may lease with OR without Furniture! Perfect for Sharing, with split Bedrooms and each has his separate Bathrooms, + and Additional Full Bathroom of the living room with his own Washer/Dryer! Water !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Pierce St have any available units?
1901 Pierce St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Pierce St have?
Some of 1901 Pierce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Pierce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1901 Pierce St offer parking?
No, 1901 Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Pierce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Pierce St have a pool?
No, 1901 Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 1901 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Pierce St does not have units with dishwashers.
