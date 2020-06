Amenities

East of US-1, fully furnished 2/1 with updated kitchen, appliances and flooring. Unit is in good condition and is minutes to the beach and close to US-1. Bldg has a pool, laundry, game room and shuffleboard. Clean unit ready for occupancy. Available for up to 6 months maximum (only one rental per year), owner will consider shorter term, but minimum of 3 months. Unit is vacant and ready to be shown. No pets allowed. Tenant pays utilities (electricity and cable).