1551 Seagrape Way

Amenities

WONDERFUL 3/3 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 FULL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. TILE FLOORS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE GUEST BEDROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS BOTH WITH OWN FULL BATHROOMS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND TONS OF CABINETS. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER AND ROOM FOR STORAGE. PRIVATE COURTYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING OR BBQ'S WITH ACCESS FROM THE LIVING/DINING AREAS AND FROM THE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM. HURRICANE ACCORDION SHUTTERS. WEST LAKE IS A GATED COMMUNITY 24/7 AND LOCATED JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN. AMENITIES INCLUDE LARGE HEATED SWIMMING POOL AND JACUZZI, 4 TENNIS COURTS, 2 BASKETBALL COURTS, CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL TABLE, AND KIDS PLAY AREA. TENANT MUST PROVIDE RENTER'S INSURANCE.