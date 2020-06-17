All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1401 S Ocean Dr

1401 South Ocean Drive · (954) 534-4882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This Unit is "sheer perfection" & obvious when you See it the Very First time! Owner has personally overseen COMPLETE renovation! Top of Line LG appliances and Sparkling White Quartz Counter tops. Spacious, Bright and Impeccably appointed, this 2/2 Condo, is just steps from the Blue Diamond Beaches of Hollywood Beach and Broadwalk...Location Location, Location. Everything Sparkles due to Owner's attention to EVERY Detail, Making this Rental Stand out from the Rest--and You'll be Happy to be in this Charming Boutique Bldg on Ocean Drive. ****PHOTOS Show what words can only suggest!*** And Having Your Own Wash/Dry inside the unit is a HUGE Plus! PLUS: THERE IS A PRIVATE GYM to Use without leaving the Bldg!! Expert Tile Gleams, with Immaculate Carpet in Bedroms. Are you ready to See this one?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1401 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,294 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1401 S Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1401 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1401 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1401 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1401 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1401 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1401 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
