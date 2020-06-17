1401 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

This Unit is "sheer perfection" & obvious when you See it the Very First time! Owner has personally overseen COMPLETE renovation! Top of Line LG appliances and Sparkling White Quartz Counter tops. Spacious, Bright and Impeccably appointed, this 2/2 Condo, is just steps from the Blue Diamond Beaches of Hollywood Beach and Broadwalk...Location Location, Location. Everything Sparkles due to Owner's attention to EVERY Detail, Making this Rental Stand out from the Rest--and You'll be Happy to be in this Charming Boutique Bldg on Ocean Drive. ****PHOTOS Show what words can only suggest!*** And Having Your Own Wash/Dry inside the unit is a HUGE Plus! PLUS: THERE IS A PRIVATE GYM to Use without leaving the Bldg!! Expert Tile Gleams, with Immaculate Carpet in Bedroms. Are you ready to See this one?