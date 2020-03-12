All apartments in Hialeah
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

1810 W 56th St

1810 West 56th Street · (305) 878-7470
Location

1810 West 56th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3414 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!
We Can’t wait to meet you in person you will be greeted daily by our 24-hour community gatehouse attendant, all of our apartments have fiber service available from AT&T, you will experience the secluded secure atmosphere we call home. When you are ready to venture out, this Apartment Community is located only minutes from major highways such as; the Florida Turnpike, 826/Palmetto Expy, Sawgrass Expy and I-95, your choice of fabulous shopping in any direction and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 W 56th St have any available units?
1810 W 56th St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1810 W 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 W 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 W 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1810 W 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 1810 W 56th St offer parking?
No, 1810 W 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 1810 W 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 W 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 W 56th St have a pool?
Yes, 1810 W 56th St has a pool.
Does 1810 W 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1810 W 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 W 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 W 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 W 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 W 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.
