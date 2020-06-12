/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
394 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1123 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
300 W 74th Pl 302
300 West 74th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
846 sqft
Cozy condo in the heart of Hialeah. It is a 2/2 on the third floor in excellent condition. It has an elevator and Pool. It is close to the Gratiny Pkwy and Palmetto. One block from NW 57/4 West Ave. Easy to Show.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2725 W Okeechobee Rd
2725 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7777 W 29th Ln
7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
First floor condo, updated 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer combo in condo. Electric entry gated parking with 1 assigned space #14-111, plus 1 guest parking. MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING TO BE APPROVED BY ASSOCIATION.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
1 Unit Available
5490 West 21st Court
5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
812 sqft
5490 West 21st Court Apt #310, Hialeah, FL 33016 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5625 W 20th Ave
5625 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Hialeah First floor 2 Bed 2 Bath Very Spacious Unit now available to rent. Kitchen cabinets are currently being redone ( Will be ready prior to move in) Unit Also offers nice size back yard with 2 Parking spaces which is a rare find in any community.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6291 W 24th Ct
6291 West 24th Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious townhouse in the desired community ready to move in. The property counts with accordion shutter throughout the property, kitchen with granite countertops, tiled floors, half bathroom, and laundry on the first floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5960 W 25th Ct
5960 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated with new kitchen cabinets and bathroom, this unit is centrally located in desirable West Hialeah within walking distance to groceries, restaurants, schools, parks and more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1280 W 54th St
1280 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit that is move in ready with upgraded bathrooms. In a gated community right in the heart of Hialeah. Excellent landlord to work with.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7400 W 20th Ave
7400 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice condo in gated community. 2 bedrooms, 2 completely renovate bathrooms. Fully remodeled kitchen. Community pool and Jacuzzi to enjoy, you must to see it!!!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1725 W 60th St
1725 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
GREAT FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT LOS SUENOS CONDO. PRIVATE PATIO WITH DECK. 2BEDRM/2BATHS. ALL TILED. LAKE COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, TWO POOLS & TENNIS COURTS. APARTMENT INCLUDES ONE ASSINGED SPACE #63 AND ONE UNASSIGNED SPACE.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8929 W 35th Way
8929 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORIES TOWNHOUSE 2 BED/2.5 BATH ,FIRST FLOOR TILE ,2 FLOOR CARPET ,WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT,BACKYARD,ARAGON COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 W 21st Ct
5400 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
CONFORTABLE 2 /2 WITH TILED FLOOR AND WASHER AND DRYER FAST APPROVAL
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1701 W 42 PL
1701 West 42nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hialeah 2 bedroom/1 1/2 bathrooms at Matanza Condo security card complex entrance. Remodeled Bathroom, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, 2 parking spaces #12. Require 1st & 2 securities deposit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8978 W 35th Way
8978 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORIES VILLA 2 BED/2.5 BATH ,FIRST FLOOR TILE ,2 FLOOR CARPET ,WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT,BACKYARD,ARAGON COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE .
