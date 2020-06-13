/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
76 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
1 of 83
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5701 West 25th Court
5701 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hialeah. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,589
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Doral Landings East
16 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,553
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Golden Pines
33 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Similar Pages
Hialeah 1 BedroomsHialeah 2 BedroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah 3 BedroomsHialeah Accessible ApartmentsHialeah Apartments with Balcony
Hialeah Apartments with GarageHialeah Apartments with GymHialeah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHialeah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHialeah Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL