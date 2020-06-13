506 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with balcony
Six miles away from Miami Beach sits a sister city that’s a bit more “Old Florida” than Art Deco. Men in Speedos don’t reside here, unless they’re your eccentric neighbor, and celebrities are not walking the streets, unless their driver got lost.
This sister city is Hialeah (pronounced Hi-a-lee-a), a Seminole Indian word meaning “pretty prairie.” But don’t let the name or well-known neighboring city fool you, this densely populated city, in the Miami-Dade county area, is Florida’s 5th largest, with 236,000 residents.
While there are some larger homes built in and around the Hialeah area, typical housing in this city consists of apartment & townhome living or one-story, single family (homes.)
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hialeah renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.