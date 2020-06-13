Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

506 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
202 E 21st
202 East 21st Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Excellent location in the East of HIALEAH, a completely renovated and independent house, with a huge patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7777 W 29th Ln
7777 West 29th Lane, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This is a wide cozy villa style apartment with two comfortable bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with a roofed terrace in rear and a portal in front. There is an utility alley on the right side that makes easier access to the patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5701 West 25th Court
5701 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hialeah. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8859 W 35th Way
8859 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful Villa 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in exclusive gated community featuring a clubhouse with party room, fitness center, expansive pool with sundeck areas, spa, children playground and other amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1725 W 60th St
1725 West 60th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
GREAT FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT LOS SUENOS CONDO. PRIVATE PATIO WITH DECK. 2BEDRM/2BATHS. ALL TILED. LAKE COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE, TWO POOLS & TENNIS COURTS. APARTMENT INCLUDES ONE ASSINGED SPACE #63 AND ONE UNASSIGNED SPACE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1701 W 42 PL
1701 West 42nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Hialeah 2 bedroom/1 1/2 bathrooms at Matanza Condo security card complex entrance. Remodeled Bathroom, Kitchen Granite countertops. Tiles all through, 2 parking spaces #12. Require 1st & 2 securities deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
6520 W 27 Ct
6520 West 27th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent at Lago Grande condominium. Nice gated community, close to the Palmetto and Okeechobee, shopping centers, and more. Tile floors through the apartment, screened small porch, new stove and dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9383 W 33rd Ave
9383 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, TOWNHOME WITH 1,668 SF LIVING AREA, EXCELLENT LOCATION , GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUB HOUSE, GYM AND PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS. NEAR TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, IN THE MIDDLE OF BROWARD AND DADE COUNTY.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9348 W 33rd Ave
9348 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming Mediterranean inspired Villa, 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bathrooms in Bonterra, a resort style community. Perfect location, easy access to major airports and highways. Ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in the second floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9307 W 33rd Way
9307 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful villa in Bonterra, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, tile on first floor, blinds on all windows, fenced and extended paved patio. Beautiful clubhouse with resort style pool, gym, and the amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5349 W 24th Ct
5349 West 24th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Great opportunity to rent this twin house in Hialeah that you can call home. Very cozy and spacious townhouse style with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9357 W 34 CT
9357 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWNHOME IN BONTERRA. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE ON FIRST FLOOR, EXTENDED PAVERS PATIO.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
120 W 18th St
120 West 18th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT EFFICIENCY WITH EVERYTHING INCLUIDED. wonderfull rent in the heart of hialeah near to okeechobee rd and more come to see it.
City Guide for Hialeah, FL

Six miles away from Miami Beach sits a sister city that’s a bit more “Old Florida” than Art Deco. Men in Speedos don’t reside here, unless they’re your eccentric neighbor, and celebrities are not walking the streets, unless their driver got lost.

This sister city is Hialeah (pronounced Hi-a-lee-a), a Seminole Indian word meaning “pretty prairie.” But don’t let the name or well-known neighboring city fool you, this densely populated city, in the Miami-Dade county area, is Florida’s 5th largest, with 236,000 residents.

While there are some larger homes built in and around the Hialeah area, typical housing in this city consists of apartment & townhome living or one-story, single family (homes.)

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hialeah, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hialeah renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

