Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
469 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
195 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
9 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1280 W 54th St
1280 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit that is move in ready with upgraded bathrooms. In a gated community right in the heart of Hialeah. Excellent landlord to work with.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3501 W 86th Ter
3501 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4beds/3.5 baths , 2 story, one bed on the first floor, 2 car garage , SS appliances , fenced, lake view.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
606 West 81st Street - 1, Unit 222
606 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Nice location, close to main highways, schools, restaurants, department stores, shopping centers and more. Pet friendly community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3518 W 86th Ter
3518 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
NEWER ONE-STORY HOME IN LENNAR’S MODERN BELLAGIO SUB. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS, LIVING/DINING, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM ARE PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, QUALITY APPLIANCES. CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3385 W 91st Ter
3385 West 91st Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
5775 W 20 Ave Unit #102. Hialeah.
5775 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
2bed / 2bath primer piso. Westland Gardens. Hermoso apartamento, pintura fresca, sin alfombra, piscina comunitaria y cancha de tenis. Cerca del centro comercial y escuelas . GRAN PATIO PRIVADO PAVIMENTADO. 2bed / 2bath first floor. Westland Gardens.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7400 W 20th Ave
7400 West 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice condo in gated community. 2 bedrooms, 2 completely renovate bathrooms. Fully remodeled kitchen. Community pool and Jacuzzi to enjoy, you must to see it!!!
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3419 W 100th Ter
3419 West 100th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious new construction waterfront home featuring expansive lake views on an OVERSIZED lot. 3 bed 2.5 baths, PLUS an independent 1 bed 1bath apartment/in-laws quarters attached w/ private entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
3384 W 90th St
3384 West 90th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Location Aragon community, great unit, ss appliances, come see for yourself and you will fall in love. These units are hard to fine. Don't miss out it won't last long.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1900 W 54th St
1900 West 54th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Location, Location, Location! Centrally located Unit in the Heart of Hialeah.This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Apartment with an Open Balcony and Renovated Kitchen is just waiting for the Right Tenant to Call Home.
