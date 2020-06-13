Apartment List
219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL

Finding an apartment in Hialeah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 W 35th Ave
7001 West 35th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 291844 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Hialeah with a remodeled Kitchen and brand new appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3550 West 75th Place
3550 West 75th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1440 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
5490 West 21st Court
5490 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
812 sqft
5490 West 21st Court Apt #310, Hialeah, FL 33016 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
2799 E 4th Ave. - 23
2799 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor of building. Elevator available. Laundry room in building. Not pet friendly. Maximum occupancy two adults one infant. Viewing hours Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5701 West 25th Court
5701 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hialeah. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Palmetto I-75 Industrial Center
1 Unit Available
8250 West 21st Lane
8250 West 21st Lane, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8250 West 21st Lane in Hialeah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
375 De Soto Dr
375 De Soto Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Wynwood
290 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,713
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,252
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Coconut Grove
93 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
City Guide for Hialeah, FL

Six miles away from Miami Beach sits a sister city that’s a bit more “Old Florida” than Art Deco. Men in Speedos don’t reside here, unless they’re your eccentric neighbor, and celebrities are not walking the streets, unless their driver got lost.

This sister city is Hialeah (pronounced Hi-a-lee-a), a Seminole Indian word meaning “pretty prairie.” But don’t let the name or well-known neighboring city fool you, this densely populated city, in the Miami-Dade county area, is Florida’s 5th largest, with 236,000 residents.

While there are some larger homes built in and around the Hialeah area, typical housing in this city consists of apartment & townhome living or one-story, single family (homes.)

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hialeah, FL

Finding an apartment in Hialeah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

