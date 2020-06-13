219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
1 of 6
1 of 40
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 83
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 49
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 40
1 of 42
Six miles away from Miami Beach sits a sister city that’s a bit more “Old Florida” than Art Deco. Men in Speedos don’t reside here, unless they’re your eccentric neighbor, and celebrities are not walking the streets, unless their driver got lost.
This sister city is Hialeah (pronounced Hi-a-lee-a), a Seminole Indian word meaning “pretty prairie.” But don’t let the name or well-known neighboring city fool you, this densely populated city, in the Miami-Dade county area, is Florida’s 5th largest, with 236,000 residents.
While there are some larger homes built in and around the Hialeah area, typical housing in this city consists of apartment & townhome living or one-story, single family (homes.)
Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Hialeah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.