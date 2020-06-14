/
1 bedroom apartments
270 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
140 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Gratigny Red
1 Unit Available
6575 W 4th Ave
6575 West 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Hialeah. Located in Kings Castle Community and walking distance to shopping centers and parks. The condo features an updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1810 W 56th St
1810 West 56th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Can’t wait to meet you in person you will be greeted daily by our 24-hour community gatehouse attendant, all of our apartments have fiber service available from AT&T, you will experience the secluded secure
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
666 West 81st Street Unit # 211 (45L) - 1
666 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 666 West 81st Street Unit # 211 (45L) - 1 in Hialeah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
2799 E 4th Ave. - 23
2799 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor of building. Elevator available. Laundry room in building. Not pet friendly. Maximum occupancy two adults one infant. Viewing hours Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
274 E 9th St
274 East 9th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Amazing and completely renovated 1 bedroom apartment. Unit has central A/C , New Kitchen, New Bathroom, new Flooring, new windows and much more. Unit does have 1 reserved parking space and washer and dryer are on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Seminola City
1 Unit Available
560 W 22 St.
560 West 22nd Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very nice freshly painted unit with NO ASSOCIATION, located close to Hialeah Expressway, Red Road and businesses. Features a living/dining area, kitchen with nice countertop and cabinets, master bedroom with walking closet and full bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Palmetto I-75 Industrial Center
1 Unit Available
8250 West 21st Lane
8250 West 21st Lane, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8250 West 21st Lane in Hialeah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
606 W 81 St
606 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Nicely kept 1 bedroom and 1 Bathroom centrally located in Hialeah.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
120 W 18th St
120 West 18th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
GREAT EFFICIENCY WITH EVERYTHING INCLUIDED. wonderfull rent in the heart of hialeah near to okeechobee rd and more come to see it.
Results within 1 mile of Hialeah
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
13920 Lake Placid Ct
13920 Lake Placid Court, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy unit located in a beautiful area of ??Miami Lakes, quiet condominium with a great location. The condo has a pool, water is included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Century Gardens
1 Unit Available
17951 NW 91st Ct
17951 Northwest 91st Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
Great efficiency in a brand new community conveniently located near Interstate 75. Ideal for a single person or a student. Just a great independent room with private entrance but no kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,618
767 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Edgewater
25 Units Available
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Little Havana
Contact for Availability
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
765 sqft
Important: our temporary leasing office until March 2019 is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue Suite 1081, Miami, FL 33126 – DoubleTree Airport Miami Merchandise Mart – ½ mile west of the property on NW 7th Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Shenandoah
27 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
660 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
