3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
441 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
127 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3550 West 75th Place
3550 West 75th Place, Hialeah, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 W 33 Street
1331 West 33rd Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms / 1 bathroom - Property Id: 210849 The house is completely remodeled.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 W 35th Ave
7001 West 35th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1170 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 291844 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Hialeah with a remodeled Kitchen and brand new appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
202 E 21st
202 East 21st Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Excellent location in the East of HIALEAH, a completely renovated and independent house, with a huge patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5195 E 4th Ave
5195 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Duplex for rent 2/2 in an excellent location, large private yard. Water, sewer, and electric included.
1 of 83
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5701 West 25th Court
5701 West 25th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hialeah. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
8859 W 35th Way
8859 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful Villa 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in exclusive gated community featuring a clubhouse with party room, fitness center, expansive pool with sundeck areas, spa, children playground and other amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
535 W 79th Pl
535 West 79th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Located in a desirable West Hialeah a one-story 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9393 W 33rd Way
9393 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous brand new town home in a great community close to major highways and shopping. A great opportunity to live in this beautiful brand new development
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6520 W 27 Ct
6520 West 27th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent at Lago Grande condominium. Nice gated community, close to the Palmetto and Okeechobee, shopping centers, and more. Tile floors through the apartment, screened small porch, new stove and dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9709 W 34th Ln
9709 West 34th Lane, Hialeah, FL
An amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful, child friendly Bonterra community. A total of 5 bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms downstairs with ensuite bath. A wonderful layout that would delight your family.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9383 W 33rd Ave
9383 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, TOWNHOME WITH 1,668 SF LIVING AREA, EXCELLENT LOCATION , GATED COMMUNITY WITH CLUB HOUSE, GYM AND PLAYGROUND FOR KIDS. NEAR TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS, IN THE MIDDLE OF BROWARD AND DADE COUNTY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9348 W 33rd Ave
9348 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming Mediterranean inspired Villa, 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 Bathrooms in Bonterra, a resort style community. Perfect location, easy access to major airports and highways. Ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in the second floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9307 W 33rd Way
9307 West 33rd Way, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful villa in Bonterra, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, tile on first floor, blinds on all windows, fenced and extended paved patio. Beautiful clubhouse with resort style pool, gym, and the amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5349 W 24th Ct
5349 West 24th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Great opportunity to rent this twin house in Hialeah that you can call home. Very cozy and spacious townhouse style with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hialeah Acres
1 Unit Available
50 W 33rd St
50 West 33rd Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This 3/1.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9357 W 34 CT
9357 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
TOWNHOME IN BONTERRA. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE ON FIRST FLOOR, EXTENDED PAVERS PATIO.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2740 W 62nd Pl
2740 West 62nd Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
972 sqft
Beautiful apt in a second floor 3 beds 2 bathrooms great location washer &
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2728 W 74th St
2728 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE HOME - Property Id: 237341 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN WEST HIALEAH WITH EXTRA SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. ALL TILE FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER AND DRYER.
