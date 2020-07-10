/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:40 PM
540 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Acres
510 E 15th St
510 East 15th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1456 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED - Property Id: 301630 THIS HOUSE IS TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW A/C, NEW BATHROOM, NEW KITCHEN , NEW FLOORING, NEW PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
680 W 50th Pl
680 West 50th Place, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath - Property Id: 307298 Beautiful and Cozy home 3 bed/ 1 bath . Excellent location.Totally renovated New impact windows.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3501 W 86th Ter
3501 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4beds/3.5 baths , 2 story, one bed on the first floor, 2 car garage , SS appliances , fenced, lake view.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5560 W 21st Ct
5560 West 21st Court, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
Excellent unit for rent, washer and dryer inside apt. NO pets per association
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hialeah Acres
274 E 9th St
274 East 9th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Centrally located and completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Unit has central A/C , New Bathroom, new Flooring, new windows and much more. Unit does have 1 reserved parking space and washer and dryer are on site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2500 W 67th Pl
2500 West 67th Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Clean & chic, move-in ready 2 beds/2 baths condo on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen cabinets, freshly painted, and professionally cleaned. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3518 W 86th Ter
3518 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
NEWER ONE-STORY HOME IN LENNAR’S MODERN BELLAGIO SUB. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS, LIVING/DINING, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM ARE PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, QUALITY APPLIANCES. CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3385 W 91st Ter
3385 West 91st Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3514 W 88th Ter
3514 West 88th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
GREAT 2-STORY 2BED/2.5BTH VILLA IN ARAGON. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO i75 HIGHWAY. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. LARGE BACKYARD. GREAT AMENITIES. CLUBHOUSE, COMMUNITY POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, SIDEWALKS. CLOSE TO SHOPES, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6520 W 27 Ct
6520 West 27th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment for rent at Lago Grande condominium. Nice gated community, close to the Palmetto and Okeechobee, shopping centers, and more. Tile floors through the apartment, screened small porch, new stove and dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9764 W 34th Ct
9764 West 34th Court, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN BONTERRA, BUILT IN 2017. HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHES, 1 GARAGE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER AND FULL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER UPSTAIRS.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2728 W 74th St
2728 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE HOME - Property Id: 237341 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN WEST HIALEAH WITH EXTRA SPACE THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE. ALL TILE FLOOR, CENTRAL A/C AND WASHER AND DRYER.
Similar Pages
Hialeah 1 BedroomsHialeah 2 BedroomsHialeah 2 BedroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah 3 BedroomsHialeah 3 BedroomsHialeah Accessible ApartmentsHialeah Apartments with Balcony
Hialeah Apartments with BalconyHialeah Apartments with GarageHialeah Apartments with GymHialeah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHialeah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHialeah Apartments with ParkingHialeah Apartments with ParkingHialeah Apartments with PoolHialeah Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL