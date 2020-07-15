/
furnished apartments
114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL
4655 Palm Ave
4655 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 31. Unit has newer kitchen cabinets!ASSIGNED PARKING. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Amazing community right in the middle of recreation and shopping area. This one bedroom/ one bathroom condo is located in lush green environment.
Miami Springs
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
Century Gardens
8825 NW 178th St
8825 Northwest 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
Century Gardens
18245 NW 89th Ave
18245 Northwest 89th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Beautiful remodeled Efficiency with private entrance and a nice patio. Lots of space for motorcycles or bicycles. Electricity, water, and internet included. Mini fridge and microwave. Fully furnished.
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,008
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,473
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Doral Landings East
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,783
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Wynwood
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,718
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Fontainbleau East
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Melrose Heights
2734 NW 31 ST 2
2734 NW 31st St, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
Furnished 2/1 Duplex! Modern! - Property Id: 274578 Beautifully renovated and furnished two bedroom and one bath duplex! Central air, stainless steel appliances and plenty of parking! Centrally located to many shops, stores and restaurants! must
Edgewater
2020 N Bayshore Dr
2020 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely custom, fully furnished turnkey residence in the amenity rich Paramount Bay.
Silver Bluff
2498 SW 17th Ave
2498 Southwest 17th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2/1 Condo. Great Location, close t I-95, hospitals, supermarkets, and more. Gated. NO CARPET, balcony, and is furnished. 2 Queen beds, sofa set w/tables, wood bar high dinning table set for 4, 2 flat TVs. Water included.
Shenandoah
1823 SW 16th St
1823 Southwest 16th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful one bedroom, one bath studio located on the side of a home in great neighborhood, Shenandoah. Apartment is partially furnished and it includes water, garbage & electricity. Please do not disturb the owners. Wonderful for one person.
10800 Northwest 88th terrace
10800 Northwest 88th Terrace, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1266 sqft
10800 Northwest 88th terrace Apt #216, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue
8055 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
8055 Northwest 104th Avenue Apt #04, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
Shenandoah
2205 SW 12th St
2205 Southwest 12th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS. - Property Id: 303643 Great opportunity to rent a full furnished or unfurnished house with utilities included , Wifi, Water and Electricity up to $ 200 monthly. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
Golden Pines
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298
3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642 Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes.
Biscayne Gardens
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.
