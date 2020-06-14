Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
140 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5349 W 24th Ct
5349 West 24th Court, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!!! LOCATION!!! Great opportunity to rent this twin house in Hialeah that you can call home. Very cozy and spacious townhouse style with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
541 DEER RUN, ,
541 Deer Run, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Gorgeous half acre 4/2 Golf Course Across Street - Property Id: 297436 Gorgeous property across street from golf course. Beautiful community minutes from Miami Airport. Downtown and Brickell area is about 10 minute drive. 9 foot deep pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
420 Falcon Avenue
420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111 HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,490
3000 sqft
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8424 NW 139th Ter
8424 NW 139th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Villa Vizcaya a gated community in the heart of Miami Lakes! Amenities in site includes a pool, park with playground for your kids. Two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Wood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1001 Oriole Ave
1001 Oriole Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious home in Miami Springs! Property is a corner lot with a large yard, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living/dining room, wood floors and so much more! Credit, background check and employment verification are required. Non-smokers only.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
1102 Meadowlark Ave
1102 Meadowlark Ave, Miami Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely remodeled corner house with an open floor plan, owners thought of all details when remodeling this beauty.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,637
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1332 sqft
Beautiful townhomes with attached garages, convenient in-home laundry and walnut plank flooring. Residents enjoy panoramic views, lakeside swimming pool and lovely boardwalk, minutes away from white sand beaches and the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Golden Pines
182 Units Available
MB Station
3170 Coral Way, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,605
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
990 sqft
HIGH CALIBER LIVING – THE MB STATION WAY Nestled between the sought-out Brickell and Coral Gables Miami districts, MB Station offers an unparalleled lifestyle from the inside, out.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Little Havana
18 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hialeah, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hialeah renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

