Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

1362 Centre Court Ridge #102

1362 Center Court Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1362 Center Court Ridge Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747
Reunion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
Many features and upgrades including designer window treatments, upgraded carpeting, granite counter tops throughout, crown moulding, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have any available units?
1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have?
Some of 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 offers parking.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have a pool?
Yes, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 has a pool.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have accessible units?
No, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1362 Centre Court Ridge #102 has units with air conditioning.
