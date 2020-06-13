/
3 bedroom apartments
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL
35 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 Unit Available
1016 Woodsong Way
1016 Woodsong Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Renovated spacious 3/2 home located on conservation. Large Fenced back yard, New floor, new paint, All Appliances provided.
International Bass Lake Resort
1 Unit Available
50989 Highway 27 Lot 382
50989 US Highway 27 Lot 382, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1244 sqft
Like New! Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. This home features New Interior and Exterior paint. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, along with new matching ceiling fans and blinds throughout.
1 Unit Available
17321 Blazing Star Cir
17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1614 sqft
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home.
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.
1 Unit Available
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE
1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL
DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property.
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
Available Now. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished).
1 Unit Available
9110 Calypso Cay Way - 105
9110 Calypso Ct, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1302 sqft
Available NOW.. Beautiful 3 bedrooms condominium. Water is included. Comes with all appliances. This gated community features a pool. Just few miles away from Disney, Celebration, and major roads.
1 Unit Available
8809 Grand Palms Circle - 1
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR CONDO NEAR POOL AND TENNIS COURT, CERAMIC TILE IN PUBLIC AREAS. FULLY FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN. No pets allowed as per the HOA.
1 Unit Available
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club
3145 Britannia Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1381 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2nd story Condo in Villas at Island Club located West 192 close to all attractions, shopping, and major roadways. Bright and spacious great room with dining area. Galley kitchen with all appliances.
1 Unit Available
846 Solana Circle
846 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 6-1-2020 appointment only. Rented unfurnished, carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate floors in the living room, NO MAILBOXES in the community so you will need to get a PO box.
1 Unit Available
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 Unit Available
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE
1411 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1979 sqft
Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist.
1 Unit Available
7606 LONG ISLAND DRIVE
7606 Long Island Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Beautiful Gated Community, 2.5 miles from Walt Disney World, close to major highways I4 and Hwy 192 which offer a plethora of shopping, dining, attractions, resorts, and a new neighborhood Walmart. BRAND NEW neutral color paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1532 STILL DRIVE
1532 Still Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1494 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a private pool.
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.
1 Unit Available
2823 DRIFTING LILLY LOOP
2823 Drifting Lily Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
Enjoy living a short distance from DISNEY and other Orlando area attractions in this 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, with a beautiful pool, is available NOW! Open/split floor plan with counter bar, indoor utility room with washer and dryer.
Greater Groves
1 Unit Available
15921 MERCOTT COURT
15921 Mercott Court, Four Corners, FL
Ideally Located in Greater Groves. Close to major highways and theme parks. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath open floor plan with room for the extended family. Enter into tiled formal Living and Dining Area.
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.
