Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
35 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17321 Blazing Star Cir
17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1614 sqft
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
3145 Britannia Blvd, Unit C, Villas of Island Club
3145 Britannia Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1381 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2nd story Condo in Villas at Island Club located West 192 close to all attractions, shopping, and major roadways. Bright and spacious great room with dining area. Galley kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3015 RED GINGER ROAD
3015 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1532 STILL DRIVE
1532 Still Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1494 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a private pool.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2823 DRIFTING LILLY LOOP
2823 Drifting Lily Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
Enjoy living a short distance from DISNEY and other Orlando area attractions in this 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, with a beautiful pool, is available NOW! Open/split floor plan with counter bar, indoor utility room with washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Greater Groves
1 Unit Available
15921 MERCOTT COURT
15921 Mercott Court, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2480 sqft
Ideally Located in Greater Groves. Close to major highways and theme parks. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath open floor plan with room for the extended family. Enter into tiled formal Living and Dining Area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY
8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
334 REGENCY STREET
334 Regency Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1789 sqft
Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8824 DUNES COURT
8824 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
901 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit in the Gated Community of Legacy Dunes! This Unit has a screened in porch with views of the garden. Community amenities are included in the rental rate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3119 SUN LAKE COURT
3119 Sun Lake Court, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1484 sqft
Meticulously maintained three bedroom two bathrooms, first floor with private, screened back porch with stunning water view! Conveniently located in the Formosa Gardens near the Disney Theme Parks.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
217 JERICA LANE
217 Jerica Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
Pool corner house 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl fenced, 2 car garage, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy each afternoon stoning sunsets from your private screen patio and pool. Lots of light through the whole house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1604 Moon Valley Drive
1604 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1902 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the ever-popular and much sought after community of Stoneybrook Subdivision of Champions Gate, right in the heart of it all is now available for rent. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all stunningly decorated.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2821 ALMATON LOOP
2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable*** The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1605 TRANQUIL AVE
1605 Tranquil Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BRAND NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in SERENITY AT SILVER CREEK, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1653 Retreat Cir
1653 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Four Corners, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Four Corners renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

