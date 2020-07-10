/
apartments with washer dryer
119 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with washer-dryer
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
8842 Grand Palms Cir Apt A
8842 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1246 sqft
Come view this newly renovated beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo on the first floor. New kitchen cabinets, new granite, new backsplash, nice appliances, new bathroom vanities, upgraded furniture for convenience use. Tastefully decorated, granite counters.
8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Fully Furnished second floor Condo! Newer tile and neutral paint. Located in the sought after community of Grand Palms and near the West Side of Disney. Screened in patio with a private wooded view. Tile and carpet flooring, all appliances included.
Championsgate Village
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.
8829 Coral Palms Ct B
8829 Coral Palms Ct, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1148 sqft
Spacious condo close to Disney - Property Id: 301993 Beautiful, private, LARGE 2/2 condo close to Disney and Margaritaville! No one above you. Lanai is large enough for dining, is fully screened and looks out over quiet wooded setting.
8824 Dunes Ct
8824 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
901 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit in the Gated Community of Legacy Dunes! This Unit has a screened in porch with views of the garden. Community amenities are included in the rental rate.
1584 FLANGE DRIVE
1584 Flange Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,021
3081 sqft
5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.
846 Solana Circle
846 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1542 sqft
SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 7-6-2020 by appointment only. Located in a gated guarded community in Daveport. This stunning home has four beds two baths own pool and its located in a resort community.
1346 SOLANA CIRCLE
1346 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2208 sqft
Beautiful furnished home ready for new long term tenants with lots of room! Open floor plan common areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area. Separate dining room area with eating space for 6.
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen.
1417 BUNKER DRIVE
1417 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2269 sqft
* Golf Course View * One Story * 24H Guarded Community * 2 year old fabulous 4 bedroom 2 full bath single-story home is waiting for you to call it HOME.
2821 ALMATON LOOP
2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1246 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable*** The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently
3022 SECRET LAKE DRIVE
3022 Secret Lake Drive, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.
1403 MOON VALLEY DRIVE
1403 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL
8 Bedrooms
$3,950
3909 sqft
Great rental Price Reduction. Great Property to lease long term. This beautiful fully furnished 8 bedroom/5 bathroom vacation pool/spa residence is located in the gated community at Champions Gate
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET
7812 Beechfield Street, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
2812 sqft
Beautiful 6 bedroom home with full furnisded in Windsor Hills Resort. A gorgeous Resort just 2 miles to Disney world , New fresh paint on the whole exterior of the house. Upstair new carpet all round.Downstair tile floor recently installed.
Loma Del Sol
957 Via Bianca Dr
957 Via Bianca Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2416 sqft
POOL HOME! This property is located in Loma Del Sol, featuring New Paint, Ceramic Tile in the living areas, and Carpeting in the bedrooms.
309 CAPTIVA DRIVE
309 Captiva Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1771 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED [ Water/Power/Pool Maintenance/ Internet etc.. ] Beautifully Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse with Pool and Lanai in Screened Enclosure.
9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE
9023 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1854 sqft
This gorgeous, unfurnished professionally-designed 3 Bed/2 Bath home, is the perfect place to live close to Disney inside a 5 Star community with 24 hour security at a very affordable price.
9105 EL CARO LANE
9105 El Caro Lane, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3339 sqft
9105 El Caro Ln, Champions Gate, Fl in the sub division STONEYBROOK SOUTH PH 1 is a single family home that contains 3,339 sq ft on a 6,098 square foot lot and was built in 2013.
3947 Fescue Street
3947 Fescue Street, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Under Construction. Available after July 15th. Time to elevate your lifestyle, with an upscale and unbelievably spacious floor-plan. This 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms amazing brand new home could be yours to rent and enjoy.
2623 Andros Lane
2623 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1187 sqft
Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Stove, Microwave Nice fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Crestwynd Bay, a gated community with the Clubhouse pool. Minutes to shops,Disney and other attractions.
