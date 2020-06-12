/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
983 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
36 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1224 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
3055 White Orchid Rd
3055 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Available 6/1/2020. Beautifully furnished 2-story townhome in the pristine community of Encantada.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8816 DUNES COURT
8816 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Turnkey 2/2 in gated Legacy Dunes Resort. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This beautiful community has it all...
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE
2307 Silver Palm Drive, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1022 sqft
Fully furnished/updated! Perfect for vacationers visiting Orlando theme parks, professionals on assignment, or families waiting to finalize a nearby home purchase.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Championsgate Village
1 Unit Available
8342 Bella Tierra Ct
8342 Bella Tierra Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Recently Painted and New Floor. This beautiful house has 2 bedrooms with a Den/Study and 2 Full Bathrooms located in Champions Gate. Bella Trae community has a State of the Art Clubhouse with Billiard Room , Multipurpose Space, and Gym.
Results within 1 mile of Four Corners
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
126 Weymouth Way # 126
126 Weymouth Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
988 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Four Corners area! Open concept floor plan, screened in patio with storage closet, energy efficient AC and windows. Upgraded kitchen with flat top stove, Corian countertops and upgraded cabinets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
121 Bexley
121 Bexley Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
121 Bexley, Davenport, FL 33897 - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with screened in lanai. 1 car garage. Light grey paint, tiles on first floor, New Stainless dishwasher and microwave. Located in Towns of Legacy Park.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3015 RED GINGER ROAD
3015 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7593 GATHERING DRIVE
7593 Gathering Drive, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Signature Lakes
49 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1132 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
35 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Similar Pages
Four Corners 2 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFour Corners 3 BedroomsFour Corners Accessible ApartmentsFour Corners Apartments with Balcony
Four Corners Apartments with GarageFour Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFour Corners Apartments with ParkingFour Corners Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL