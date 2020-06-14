Apartment List
/
FL
/
four corners
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Four Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1224 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1391 SHINNECOCK HILLS DRIVE
1391 Shinnecock Hills Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2454 sqft
DON”T MISS this stunning, brand new 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage townhome located at The Vistas at ChampionGates. The breathtaking views of the conservation and the Omni fireworks and don’t forget the golf course adjacent to the property.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
Available Now. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished).

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
846 Solana Circle
846 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1542 sqft
SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 6-1-2020 appointment only. Rented unfurnished, carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate floors in the living room, NO MAILBOXES in the community so you will need to get a PO box.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1411 CLUBMAN DRIVE
1411 Clubman Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1979 sqft
Beautiful home in breath taking community! Have you ever been on vacation and thought I would love to live here? Well here it is in this community located in Champions Gate you will feel like you live at a vacation resort without the tourist.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY
2302 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Windsor Palms close to the community pool and tennis courts! This condo has a split floor plan for added privacy while at home and includes free internet & basic cable and water.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1532 STILL DRIVE
1532 Still Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1494 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a private pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8929 LEGACY COURT
8929 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
636 sqft
Welcome Home to the gated community of Legacy Dunes in Kissimmee! Rent includes washer, dryer, water and wifi! Conveniently located near major highways and shopping and few miles away from Disney Parks.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8816 DUNES COURT
8816 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Turnkey 2/2 in gated Legacy Dunes Resort. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This beautiful community has it all...

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY
8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
3176 Feltrim Place - 205
3176 Feltrim Pl, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3176 Feltrim Place - 205 in Four Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3119 SUN LAKE COURT
3119 Sun Lake Court, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1484 sqft
Meticulously maintained three bedroom two bathrooms, first floor with private, screened back porch with stunning water view! Conveniently located in the Formosa Gardens near the Disney Theme Parks.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3220 CUPID PLACE
3220 Cupid Pl, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED townhouse, 03 bedrooms, 02 bathrooms and tastefully decorated. The community has a clubhouse with pool, gym, playroom and barbecue pavilion. Great location near Disney, restaurants, shopping and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
370 CAPTIVA DRIVE
370 Captiva Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
FOR RENT !!!!Don't Loss this opportunity in Davenport!!! Thown House 5 bedroom, 5 bathrooms and 2 (1/2) baths, this property has a modern open design.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
1604 Moon Valley Drive
1604 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1902 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the ever-popular and much sought after community of Stoneybrook Subdivision of Champions Gate, right in the heart of it all is now available for rent. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all stunningly decorated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Four Corners, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Four Corners renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFour Corners 3 BedroomsFour Corners Accessible ApartmentsFour Corners Apartments with Balcony
Four Corners Apartments with GarageFour Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFour Corners Apartments with ParkingFour Corners Apartments with Pool
Four Corners Apartments with Washer-DryerFour Corners Cheap PlacesFour Corners Dog Friendly ApartmentsFour Corners Furnished ApartmentsFour Corners Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College