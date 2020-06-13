/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
100 Furnished Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3060 PIRATES RETREAT CT, #108,
3060 Pirates Retreat Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
New Rental! - Available April 15th. Dont miss this beautiful fully furnished first floor condo. Located near Orlando theme parks, attractions, shops, dining, and more. 2 bed, 2 bath located in the gated resort community of Caribe Cove.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Allison Ave
645 Allison Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1244 sqft
This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath with back covered screen porch back up to conservation and is walking distance to Lake Davenport. Enjoy kayaking, sport fishing and more. Property comes fully furnished and equipped. 7 month lease available.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Deuce Cir
1405 Deuce Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3750 sqft
Amazing large 5 bedroom 4 bath home with game room, double balcony Pool and more. This property sits directly on Champions Gate golf course and give you access to the Oasis club with tons of amenities. Property comes furnished and equipped.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
Available Now. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished).
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
8809 Grand Palms Circle - 1
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. BEAUTIFUL GROUND FLOOR CONDO NEAR POOL AND TENNIS COURT, CERAMIC TILE IN PUBLIC AREAS. FULLY FURNISHED AND READY TO MOVE IN. No pets allowed as per the HOA.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3084 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/2.5 townhome!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3015 RED GINGER ROAD
3015 Red Ginger Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2.5 townhome!!! Basic cable and trash services are included in your rent. Private Jacuzzi under a large screened back patio. Everything you could possibly need is at your fingertips. There is an onsite bar / restaurant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8816 DUNES COURT
8816 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Turnkey 2/2 in gated Legacy Dunes Resort. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This beautiful community has it all...
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2823 DRIFTING LILLY LOOP
2823 Drifting Lily Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1852 sqft
Enjoy living a short distance from DISNEY and other Orlando area attractions in this 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home, with a beautiful pool, is available NOW! Open/split floor plan with counter bar, indoor utility room with washer and dryer.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY
8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3220 CUPID PLACE
3220 Cupid Pl, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED townhouse, 03 bedrooms, 02 bathrooms and tastefully decorated. The community has a clubhouse with pool, gym, playroom and barbecue pavilion. Great location near Disney, restaurants, shopping and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7660 WHISPER WAY
7660 Whisper Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Fully furnished, 3-bedroom 3 full bath condo. Community offers 24Hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9006 AZALEA SANDS LANE
9006 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
FURNISHED 3 bedroom condo with golf view, Rent is for long term period of 12 months.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1605 TRANQUIL AVE
1605 Tranquil Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BRAND NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in SERENITY AT SILVER CREEK, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1653 Retreat Cir
1653 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1655 Retreat Cir
1655 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9004 SHINE DRIVE
9004 Shine Dr, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 3/2 Townhome in gated community, located at West Lucaya Village Resort, has 2 master bedrooms. Open floor plan. All stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate wood flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
