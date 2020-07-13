/
apartments with pool
152 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with pool
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
12 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
26 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
1 Unit Available
9051 Treasure Trove Ln
9051 Treasure Trove Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
Caribe Cove - We have the pleasure to present this ground floor condo 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Fully Furnished and Equipped with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and great view from Lanai in Caribe Cove Resort.
1 Unit Available
8818 GRAND PALMS CIRCLE
8818 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Fully furnished ground floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in - just bring clothes & toothbrush! Kitchen open to living/dining combo. Master suite with double bed, en-suite bathroom.
1 Unit Available
8842 Grand Palms Cir Apt A
8842 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1246 sqft
Come view this newly renovated beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo on the first floor. New kitchen cabinets, new granite, new backsplash, nice appliances, new bathroom vanities, upgraded furniture for convenience use. Tastefully decorated, granite counters.
1 Unit Available
8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B
8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Fully Furnished second floor Condo! Newer tile and neutral paint. Located in the sought after community of Grand Palms and near the West Side of Disney. Screened in patio with a private wooded view. Tile and carpet flooring, all appliances included.
1 Unit Available
Championsgate Village
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.
1 Unit Available
8829 Coral Palms Ct B
8829 Coral Palms Ct, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1148 sqft
Spacious condo close to Disney - Property Id: 301993 Beautiful, private, LARGE 2/2 condo close to Disney and Margaritaville! No one above you. Lanai is large enough for dining, is fully screened and looks out over quiet wooded setting.
1 Unit Available
1475 Bunker Dr
1475 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1738 sqft
Stoneybrook South Champions Gate Executive Home Now Available!!! - This elegant single story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The covered patio out back overlooks your yard and there is also kitchen and spacious family room.
1 Unit Available
8824 Dunes Ct
8824 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
901 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit in the Gated Community of Legacy Dunes! This Unit has a screened in porch with views of the garden. Community amenities are included in the rental rate.
1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,499
2024 sqft
Available Now.T This Agreement shall continue as a month-to-month tenancy. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm.
1 Unit Available
1584 FLANGE DRIVE
1584 Flange Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,021
3081 sqft
5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.
1 Unit Available
3222 Wish Avenue - 1
3222 Wish Ave, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. Beautiful 3/2 townhouse, fully furnished in a GATED COMMUNITY with security. The Club House is right across the street.
1 Unit Available
1346 SOLANA CIRCLE
1346 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2208 sqft
Beautiful furnished home ready for new long term tenants with lots of room! Open floor plan common areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area. Separate dining room area with eating space for 6.
1 Unit Available
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2821 ALMATON LOOP
2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1246 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable*** The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently
1 Unit Available
3052 WHITE ORCHID ROAD
3052 White Orchid Road, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 1/2 townhome!!! Private screened patio with Jacuzzi. Washer / Dryer in the unit. This is a gated community with a waterfront view, a clubhouse, bar, pool, fishing pond, and playground.
1 Unit Available
1403 MOON VALLEY DRIVE
1403 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL
8 Bedrooms
$3,950
3909 sqft
Great rental Price Reduction. Great Property to lease long term. This beautiful fully furnished 8 bedroom/5 bathroom vacation pool/spa residence is located in the gated community at Champions Gate
1 Unit Available
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET
7812 Beechfield Street, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
2812 sqft
Beautiful 6 bedroom home with full furnisded in Windsor Hills Resort. A gorgeous Resort just 2 miles to Disney world , New fresh paint on the whole exterior of the house. Upstair new carpet all round.Downstair tile floor recently installed.
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 Unit Available
3119 Sun Lake Court - 1, A
3119 Sun Lake Court, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1484 sqft
Meticulously maintained three bedroom two bathrooms, first floor with private, screened back porch with stunning water view! Conveniently located in the Formosa Gardens near the Disney Theme Parks.
1 Unit Available
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/21/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio.
