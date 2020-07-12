132 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with parking

Apartment List
$
15 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
12 Units Available
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
26 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,107
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
$
25 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 Unit Available
Championsgate Village
1232 Romani Ave
1232 Romani Avenue, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Large open layout town home located int he Promenades at bella Trae. This Champions Gate property offers an amazing view on conservation and water. Large balcony fully screened overlooking the pond.

1 Unit Available
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1
8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,499
2024 sqft
Available Now.T This Agreement shall continue as a month-to-month tenancy. This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm.

1 Unit Available
3222 Wish Avenue - 1
3222 Wish Ave, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. Beautiful 3/2 townhouse, fully furnished in a GATED COMMUNITY with security. The Club House is right across the street.

1 Unit Available
International Bass Lake Resort
50989 HIGHWAY 27
50989 Highway 27, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1244 sqft
Like New! Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. This home features New Interior and Exterior paint. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, along with new matching ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

1 Unit Available
1346 SOLANA CIRCLE
1346 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2208 sqft
Beautiful furnished home ready for new long term tenants with lots of room! Open floor plan common areas. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area. Separate dining room area with eating space for 6.

1 Unit Available
1288 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1288 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This luxurious townhouse unit features three spacious bedrooms, plus two and one half bathrooms. The covered entry leads into an elegant dining room which connects to a spacious great room which overlooks the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1417 BUNKER DRIVE
1417 Bunker Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2269 sqft
* Golf Course View * One Story * 24H Guarded Community * 2 year old fabulous 4 bedroom 2 full bath single-story home is waiting for you to call it HOME.

1 Unit Available
2821 ALMATON LOOP
2821 Almaton Loop, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1246 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE ***Rent includes electricity,water/sewer,trash, and cable*** The condo is located in Windsor Hills Resort,one of the best vacation resorts in Orlando Florida, the unit is 1440 square feet, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom condo conveniently

1 Unit Available
2113 FISH EAGLE STREET
2113 Fish Eagle Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1945 sqft
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout.

1 Unit Available
7812 BEECHFIELD STREET
7812 Beechfield Street, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
2812 sqft
Beautiful 6 bedroom home with full furnisded in Windsor Hills Resort. A gorgeous Resort just 2 miles to Disney world , New fresh paint on the whole exterior of the house. Upstair new carpet all round.Downstair tile floor recently installed.

1 Unit Available
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane
3084 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Fully furnished 3/21/2 townhome!!! Included in your rent is basic cable and trash service. You will be responsible for your own electric and water. Private Jacuzzi on your screened back patio.

1 Unit Available
Loma Del Sol
957 Via Bianca Dr
957 Via Bianca Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2416 sqft
POOL HOME! This property is located in Loma Del Sol, featuring New Paint, Ceramic Tile in the living areas, and Carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
309 CAPTIVA DRIVE
309 Captiva Drive, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1771 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED [ Water/Power/Pool Maintenance/ Internet etc.. ] Beautifully Fully Furnished and Professionally Decorated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse with Pool and Lanai in Screened Enclosure.

1 Unit Available
9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE
9023 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1854 sqft
This gorgeous, unfurnished professionally-designed 3 Bed/2 Bath home, is the perfect place to live close to Disney inside a 5 Star community with 24 hour security at a very affordable price.

1 Unit Available
9105 EL CARO LANE
9105 El Caro Lane, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3339 sqft
9105 El Caro Ln, Champions Gate, Fl in the sub division STONEYBROOK SOUTH PH 1 is a single family home that contains 3,339 sq ft on a 6,098 square foot lot and was built in 2013.

1 Unit Available
3947 Fescue Street
3947 Fescue Street, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
Under Construction. Available after July 15th. Time to elevate your lifestyle, with an upscale and unbelievably spacious floor-plan. This 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms amazing brand new home could be yours to rent and enjoy.

1 Unit Available
9027 RHODES STREET
9027 Rhodes Street, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2263 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 5 bed/5 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.400 is based on a 30 days rental.

1 Unit Available
3090 YELLOW LANTANA LANE
3090 Yellow Lantana Lane, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ** Month to Month** short term rental. This 2 bed/2.

1 Unit Available
217 JERICA LANE
217 Jerica Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
Pool corner house 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl fenced, 2 car garage, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy each afternoon stoning sunsets from your private screen patio and pool. Lots of light through the whole house.

1 Unit Available
1655 Retreat Cir
1655 Retreat Circle, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW, beautifully and professionally decorated, fully furnished townhome in The Retreat at Serenity, with a private heated pool and screened lanai. Features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
City Guide for Four Corners, FL

As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Four Corners, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Four Corners apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

