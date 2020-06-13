166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL
As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!
Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity. See more
Finding an apartment in Four Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.