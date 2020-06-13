Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17321 Blazing Star Cir
17321 Blazing Star Cir, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1614 sqft
The greatest and latest smart home technology with the greatest and latest green home technology combined to create the most convenient and efficient home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8816 DUNES COURT
8816 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
Turnkey 2/2 in gated Legacy Dunes Resort. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This beautiful community has it all...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
334 REGENCY STREET
334 Regency Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1789 sqft
Beautiful home located in Green at West Haven Subdivision in Davenport. Community features gated access, community pool and tennis courts. Spacious 1789 sf property is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of upgrades.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3119 SUN LAKE COURT
3119 Sun Lake Court, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1484 sqft
Meticulously maintained three bedroom two bathrooms, first floor with private, screened back porch with stunning water view! Conveniently located in the Formosa Gardens near the Disney Theme Parks.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Loma Del Sol
1 Unit Available
229 Aberdeen St
229 Aberdeen St, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1800 sqft
This Beautiful 4/3.5 Is located in the desirable area of Championsgate. This is a BRAND NEW home, never lived in. It has a separate dining room and family room with tile and carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Moon Valley Drive
1604 Moon Valley Drive, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1902 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the ever-popular and much sought after community of Stoneybrook Subdivision of Champions Gate, right in the heart of it all is now available for rent. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all stunningly decorated.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1584 FLANGE DRIVE
1584 Flange Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,021
3081 sqft
5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
315 Therese St
315 Therese Street, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Community pool and playground --Located off 27 by 192 This 3 bedroom house with a fenced in yard features tile in the main living area. has a new energy guide HVAC unit. open floor plan and a screened in lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Four Corners
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Town Center
17 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Bexley Drive
121 Bexley Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
121 Bexley, Davenport, FL 33897 - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with screened in lanai. 1 car garage. Light grey paint, tiles on first floor, New Stainless dishwasher and microwave. Located in Towns of Legacy Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
928 Chelsea Dr
928 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Recently Renovated 2/2.5 Townhome in Davenport is Available Now! - Recently Renovated 2/2.5 Townhome in Davenport is Available Now! Townhome living at its finest, featuring a community pool and playground.

Reunion

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7426 Sparkling Ct
7426 Sparkling Court, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in beautiful Reunion, and is close to world-class attractions such as Walt Disney World only 6 miles away, 12 miles from Universal Studios, and 30 miles from Orlando International Airport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
126 Weymouth Way # 126
126 Weymouth Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
988 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in the Four Corners area! Open concept floor plan, screened in patio with storage closet, energy efficient AC and windows. Upgraded kitchen with flat top stove, Corian countertops and upgraded cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1444 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.

Reunion

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
16265 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
2014 sqft
Beautiful home ready for a family to enjoy all that Waterleigh has to offer! Master bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs in addition to a bonus room that can be used as sitting area, play room, den or office.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
234 Stonehaven Drive
234 Stonehaven Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2056 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home. The home offers a open kitchen over looking the family room. The home has carpet through out and tile in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs and you have a conservation view in the rear.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Four Corners
1 Unit Available
636 ASTER DRIVE
636 Aster Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1941 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage home on cul-de-sac and large retention pond at the rear of the house. New floors and fresh interior/exterior paint. Large formal living/dining room combo. Large family room adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bimini Bay
1 Unit Available
814 WASHINGTON PALM LOOP
814 Washington Palm Loop, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1811 sqft
Beautiful townhome available July 1st. Very clean with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, tile throughout downstairs and carpet on the second level. Comes with all the appliances. Utilities (electric and water) included in the rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Windwood Bay
1 Unit Available
336 MONROE CIRCLE
336 Monroe Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1262 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home in a quiet gated community. Tile downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan. Extra storage under the stairs. Small Dog under 35 lbs allowed
City Guide for Four Corners, FL

As the poet Allen Autry Sr. once wrote, "I am Florida! I was born 'midst the eye of the hurricane, placed by God as the southernmost outpost in this land of the free." Its a good bet that those who live in Four Corners feel the same way!

Four Corners can be found at the intersection of Osceola and Polk, Orange, and Lake Counties. It has the unique characteristics of being a part of four counties in Florida, hence its name in case you didn't notice. Over the years, the city has largely grown in population as well as popularity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Four Corners, FL

Finding an apartment in Four Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

