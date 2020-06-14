Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Four Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
$
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1481 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.

1 Unit Available
846 Solana Circle
846 Solana Circle, Four Corners, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1542 sqft
SHOWINGS START ON MONDAY 6-1-2020 appointment only. Rented unfurnished, carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate floors in the living room, NO MAILBOXES in the community so you will need to get a PO box.

1 Unit Available
9004 SHINE DRIVE
9004 Shine Dr, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 3/2 Townhome in gated community, located at West Lucaya Village Resort, has 2 master bedrooms. Open floor plan. All stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Laminate wood flooring and carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Four Corners
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Town Center
17 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.

Reunion
1 Unit Available
7623 EXCITEMENT DRIVE
7623 Excitement Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2798 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME IN COMMUNITY OF REUNION. UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE APARTMENT. LOCATED IN GUARDED, GATED COMMUNITY.
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
39 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
421 ARBOR CIRCLE
421 Arbor Circle, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6874 sqft
Esteemed Arbor Circle!! One of Celebration's most iconic homes has undergone a breathtaking renovation and is now being offered for sale.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
720 CELEBRATION AVENUE
720 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT TOWN HOME STYLE CONDO LOCATED IN HEART OF CELEBRATION. THIS POPULAR FLOOR PLAN IS AN END UNIT & FEATURES MORE WINDOWS THAN THE INSIDE UNITS. GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W
1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
834 DEER WOODS ROAD
834 Deer Woods Road, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor condo at the Terraces of East Village. Elevator Building with 1 Car Garage. Hardwood floors through all living spaces. Kitchen has newer appliances and Granite Counter tops. New Carpet in all Bedrooms.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
1124 RUSH STREET
1124 Rush Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,221
2476 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den.

Celebration
1 Unit Available
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4609 sqft
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration.
Results within 10 miles of Four Corners
60 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,446
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with ONE MONTH FREE on ALL one bedrooms and The two bedroom Evert floor plan! App & Admin fees are only $99. Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours.
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Four Corners, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Four Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

