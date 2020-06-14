/
1 bedroom apartments
78 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Four Corners, FL
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
717 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
34 Units Available
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
718 sqft
Just off Highway 192 and 27. Beautiful location in Four Corners Area. Top-notch amenities including pool, pool table, business center, basketball court and 24-hour gym. Updated appliances, 24-hour maintenance and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
8929 LEGACY COURT
8929 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
636 sqft
Welcome Home to the gated community of Legacy Dunes in Kissimmee! Rent includes washer, dryer, water and wifi! Conveniently located near major highways and shopping and few miles away from Disney Parks.
1 Unit Available
1624 NORFOLK COURT
1624 Norfolk Court, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
250 sqft
Large Private Master bedroom with its own entrance. Power, Water, Cable, and Internet included in the monthly rent. Mini refrigerator, Electrical cook top, and microwave also included. Great community pool with a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Four Corners
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Bimini Bay
1 Unit Available
927 Washington Palm Loop #5
927 Washington Palm Loop, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - 1 bedroom 1bath townhouse. Tiles throughout. Full equipped kitchen . Conveniently located right on US27 in the heart of Four Corners / Davenport.
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
403 ORCHID DR #5
403 Orchid Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
548 sqft
Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - (For rent ) studio $650 per month 1 parking spot only.
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
934 Caribbean Drive Lockout
934 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
This adorable unit is only 15 minutes to Disney! Nicely appointed. Located in a gated community. Efficiency studio unit on the first floor with private entrance and mini kitchen bar, mini fridge with microwave. Private entrance and bathroom.
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
271 CARIBBEAN DRIVE
271 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
2406 sqft
The home has tile flooring throughout! This home is located off US 27, is walking distance to Berry Town Center which includes a Publix Supermarket, Shops, and Restaurants; IHOP, Applebees, Pub, and much more.
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
363 CARIBBEAN DRIVE
363 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Nice unit with own bathroom and private entrance. THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT- NO KITCHEN. It is a bedroom with its own bathroom plus a microwave and a mini refrigerator. Water and electricity are included.
Bimini Bay
1 Unit Available
2204 FAN PALM DRIVE
2204 Fan Palm Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
One bedroom one bath front unit with mini-fridge. $100 UTILITY CREDIT. 30% split of any overages
Results within 5 miles of Four Corners
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Park Loop Unit B
940 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
940B Spring Park Loop-Garage Apartment only - GARAGE APT - All appliances, carpets, private parking, all Celebration amenities. Water & Electric are included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799876)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B
915 Greenlawn Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
450 sqft
915 Greenlawn St. Unit B Available 07/01/20 915B Greenlawn/Garage Apartment ONLY - A Very nice one Bedroom GARAGE APT, in the heart of Celebration. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767074)
Celebration
1 Unit Available
606 Market St 350
606 Market Street, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
640 sqft
606 Market St 350 Available 07/01/20 606 Market st., Unit 350, Celebration, FL 34747 - CONDO - Experience Celebration!!!! 1 bedroom, 3rd floor in the heart of Celebration!!!! Close to everything walking distance to everything. Partial Elevator.
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202
1020 Siena Park Boulevard West, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
792 sqft
1020 Siena Park Blvd Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 1020 Siena Park Blvd. Unit 202, Celebration FL 34747 - Enjoy the community amenities of beautiful Celebration by renting this nice 1 bedroom condo.
